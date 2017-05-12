Dubai Metro lifts over 51m passengers during Q1

Dubai's transport authority records 3% rise in metro riders while Dubai Tram sees 20% jump

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 12 May 2017 10:35 AM

More than 51 million people travelled on the Dubai Metro system during the first three months of 2017, according to the city's transport authority.

The Rail Agency of the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed that the Red and Green Lines of the metro lifted 51.37 million riders during the first quarter.

This represented a rise from the 49.91 million riders recorded in Q1 2016, a 3 percent increase.

The Rail Agency also said in a statement that the Dubai Tram served 1,601,076 riders, up 20 percent compared to 1,338,601 riders served in the year-earlier period.

Mohammed Al Mudharreb, director of Rail Operation, RTA, said: “The number of riders using public transport means, especially the metro, has seen a huge growth rate, thanks to diffusing the culture of using public transport means amongst community members."

