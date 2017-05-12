Dubai Metro lifts over 51m passengers during Q1

More than 51 million people travelled on the Dubai Metro system during the first three months of 2017, according to the city's transport authority.

The Rail Agency of the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed that the Red and Green Lines of the metro lifted 51.37 million riders during the first quarter.

This represented a rise from the 49.91 million riders recorded in Q1 2016, a 3 percent increase.

The Rail Agency also said in a statement that the Dubai Tram served 1,601,076 riders, up 20 percent compared to 1,338,601 riders served in the year-earlier period.

Mohammed Al Mudharreb, director of Rail Operation, RTA, said: “The number of riders using public transport means, especially the metro, has seen a huge growth rate, thanks to diffusing the culture of using public transport means amongst community members."