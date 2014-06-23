Dubai named second most popular city for Brit execs abroad

Dubai has been named the second most popular overseas relocation destination by young British professionals in new research carried out by the deVere Group.

Dubai was pipped to the top spot by Hong Kong survey by one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations.

deVere Group said its poll revealed that 26 percent of its UK-based clients under the age of 35 claimed that China’s Special Administrative Region would be their number one choice for relocation if they were to leave the UK.

Hong Kong was followed by Dubai (23 percent), New York (19 per cent), Cape Town (15 percent) and Sydney (7 percent).

Ten percent of those surveyed cited other destinations including Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, Tokyo and Geneva.

Of the 365 UK-based young professionals who were polled in this survey, 78 percent said they have ‘seriously considered’, ‘are thinking about’, or ‘would be tempted’ to move overseas.

deVere Group’s founder and chief executive, Nigel Green, said: “Relocating overseas is always a big step and so the benefits and rewards for doing so need to be clearly identifiable and substantial.

“Naturally, high achieving young professionals like those who participated in this survey, would be looking at global destinations that are perceived to offer the very best career and remuneration opportunities available; and preferably have a competitive tax rate in order to maximise their income whilst abroad.

“Bearing these important ‘pull’ factors in mind, it makes perfect sense that Hong Kong and Dubai topped the poll for British professionals under 35.

“Perhaps the reason why Hong Kong ranked just slightly ahead of Dubai, by three percentage points, is due to it being arguably more familiar in business terms because of its former British colony status.”

Earlier this month, the UAE was named the world's most popular migration destination for professionals, according to a survey of LinkedIn's 300 million members.

LinkedIn, the world’s largest online professional network, on Tuesday announced the results of a global study that tracked talent migration among its members.

From a list of 20 nations, the UAE emerged as the leader in attracting talent, gaining 1.3 percent as a percentage of its total workforce in a 12-month period.