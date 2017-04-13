Dubai to offer $500k to start-ups at 'Dragons Den' type event

Twenty start-up companies are being given the chance to deliver a three-minute pitch in Dubai in May

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 13 April 2017 2:44 PM
(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

Twenty start-up companies are being given the chance to deliver a three-minute "Dragons Den" type pitch in Dubai in a bid to attract investment of up to $500,000.

The start-ups and fintechs will have three minutes each to pitch their product or solution to an expert panel at Seamless Expo 2017 which takes place in the emirate next month.

Competitors will try to convince the judging panel of industry experts that their business model, technology or platform is going to be a game changer that will revolutionise their industry.

TURN8 will be offering up to $500,000 worth of investment, a statement said.

It added that a total of 300 start-ups will be shortlisted and 20 will be selected by TURN8 to pitch. To be considered, candidates are being asked to complete the online application form via TURN8's website, with the final deadline for entries being April 27.

The 20 finalists must be able to attend Seamless DXB at Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre on May 2 and must fund their own trip to Dubai.

Related:

Stories

Theo Paphitis: Why I left Dragon’s Den

UAE start-up to represent Gulf in $1m competition

UAE drafts new rules pushing banks to lend more to SMEs

Ex-Dragon targets Gulf investors with real estate fund

Galleries
Winners' gallery: Arabian Business StartUp Awards 2016

Winners' gallery: Arabian Business StartUp Awards 2016

In pictures: 2016 Arabian Business StartUp Awards judges

In pictures: 2016 Arabian Business StartUp Awards judges

Also in Banking & Finance

Saudi Arabia raises $9bn in first global sukuk issue

MidEast firms must innovate to survive, says Mastercard exec

Also in UAE

Indian visitors key to growth of GCC tourism sector

Schon signs JV deal for $870m Dubai hospitality project

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Analysis: Winning the battle against the Gulf's dirty laundry

Analysis: Winning the battle against the Gulf's dirty laundry

With its strategic trading position, it is little surprise the...

1
UAE banking merger could be just the start

UAE banking merger could be just the start

First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi has created the...

A humbler Qatar still wants to punch above its weight

A humbler Qatar still wants to punch above its weight

Qatar has acquired more than $335bn worth of assets around the...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking