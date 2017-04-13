Dubai to offer $500k to start-ups at 'Dragons Den' type event

Twenty start-up companies are being given the chance to deliver a three-minute "Dragons Den" type pitch in Dubai in a bid to attract investment of up to $500,000.

The start-ups and fintechs will have three minutes each to pitch their product or solution to an expert panel at Seamless Expo 2017 which takes place in the emirate next month.

Competitors will try to convince the judging panel of industry experts that their business model, technology or platform is going to be a game changer that will revolutionise their industry.

TURN8 will be offering up to $500,000 worth of investment, a statement said.

It added that a total of 300 start-ups will be shortlisted and 20 will be selected by TURN8 to pitch. To be considered, candidates are being asked to complete the online application form via TURN8's website, with the final deadline for entries being April 27.

The 20 finalists must be able to attend Seamless DXB at Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre on May 2 and must fund their own trip to Dubai.