Dubai to offer compensation over CBD expansion plans

Dubai's deputy ruler has issued an order to compensate landowners for the damage caused to their properties by expansion projects in Dubai's Central Business District.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also the UAE's Minister of Finance, said the order is in response to Dubai Municipality's construction projects and the various development plans in the city.

In comments published by official news agency WAM, Hussain Nasser Lootah, director-general of Dubai Municipality, said the affected landowners could choose to receive a 20 percent compensation on the total size of the affected area.

Landowners will also be offered the option of having an additional floor built on their property, WAM said.

Under the new order, claims of under AED2m will be given in cash, but in the case of more substantial damage, landowners will receive a new plot of land, WAM added.

The compensation order comes as Dubai embarks on a new era of major construction as officials aim to make it the most visited city in the world.