Dubai Opera inks deal to host first world sporting event

2017 Professional Squash Association Dubai World Series Finals will take place in June at Dubai's newest venue

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 21 January 2017 1:26 AM

Dubai Opera will host the 2017 Professional Squash Association (PSA) Dubai World Series Finals in June, the first sporting event to be staged at the cultural arena.

The PSA Dubai World Series Finals tournament is the pinnacle of the international squash season and sees the world’s top eight male and female ranked players compete to determine who will lift the final title of the 2016/17 season, and claim one of the sport’s most lucrative prizes.

The tournament will take place in Dubai from June 6-10, a statement said.

"The PSA Dubai World Series Finals is one of the biggest tournaments on the squash calendar and, after an impressive debut in Dubai last year, the 2017 event at the Dubai Opera looks set to raise the bar even higher," PSA chairman Ziad Al Turki said.

Tickets are now on sale for the World Series Finals and can be purchased from Dubai Opera's website or from its box office.

Dubai Opera opened in August and is a 2,000-seat multi-format venue which has hosted world famous shows, including Broadway musical West Side Story, performances from the Russian State Ballet, and concerts by Italian singer Andrea Bocelli.

"Squash is one of the most exciting and enjoyable participant and spectator sports in the world and the intimate atmosphere of Dubai Opera is the perfect location for a live audience to be able to enjoy the World Series Finals," said Jasper Hope, chief executive of Dubai Opera.

"Dubai Opera’s stage has already played host to some of the greatest artists and productions from around the world and for our first ever sporting event we are very excited to be able to welcome the world’s squash elite for the culmination of their season," he added.

The World Series Finals comes to Dubai following an agreement between the Professional Squash Association and Dubai Sports Council.

As part of a two-year agreement, the 2018 tournament will also be held at Dubai Opera from June 5-9.

