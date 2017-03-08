Dubai Opera offers La Boheme tickets for AED1

Dubai Opera has announced a limited edition price for 100 premium tickets to La bohème on March 11 priced at just 100 Fils in celebration of its 100th performance since it opened the doors in August.

Dubai Opera said in a statement that it has so far welcomed more than 100,000 visitors through its doors to watch shows from all genres including musicals, pop, rock, ballet and ice skating.

La bohème has been brought to Dubai Opera by the Welsh National Opera and follows Madame Butterfly earlier this month.

Opening on Thursday, the 3pm performance on March 11 marks the 100th show in the venue.

Jasper Hope, Dubai Opera’s chief executive, said: “We’ve enjoyed incredible support from audiences since we opened our doors six months ago and we didn’t want to let the 100th show pass in the Year of Giving without making our own contribution in thanks.

"We have worked hard since we opened to ensure that Dubai Opera is accessible to all with a range of price points and tickets and this special offer is a chance for absolutely anyone to enjoy premium seats at a world class venue for one of the most-loved operas of all time, for just one dirham per person.”

These specially priced tickets go on sale at 3.45pm on Wednesday and are limited to two per person.