Dubai plastic surgery clinic eyes expansion despite blaze setback

British founders of The Private Clinic in Jumeirah say they are still planning growth after fire rips through premises

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 6 January 2017 1:43 AM
(Anwar Amro/AFP/Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)

The founders of a Dubai plastic surgery centre have pledged to get the clinic back up and running "within a few weeks" after fire ripped through the premises late last month.

The Private Clinic in Jumeirah was hit by a blaze around midnight on December 27, said British brothers Michael and Andrew Mitry.

In a statement, they said they have been overwhelmed by support from clients, adding that despite the setback, they are still planning to open a second clinic in Dubai.

“The fire was a terrible shock and we must give our sincere thanks for the speedy response of the Civil Defence fire team who got the situation under control very quickly,” said Michael Mitry, director at The Private Clinic.

“Fortunately, no-one was on the premises at the time and the fire damage appears to be superficial. It is however, a scenario you hope to never encounter.

“We have been overwhelmed by kind wishes. This won’t hold us back – we’ll be ready to move forward as planned in 2017, stronger than ever,” added Mitry.

The clinic has been operating in the plastic surgery sector in the UAE for three years and has been working with renowned Brazilian plastic surgeon Dr Ricardo Ferla.

The Private Clinic Medical & Aesthetic Centre also specialises in laser hair as well as body and face treatments using the latest technology from LPG France.

