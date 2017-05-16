Dubai Police arrest $2.9m jewel thieves

Dubai Police have arrested an Asian gang who stole precious gems worth $2.9 million (AED10.8m).

The gang of three stole the precious stones from a company located close to Al Barsha Police Station.

Maj. Gen. Khalil Ibrahim al-Mansouri, assistant commander in charge of criminal investigation, said the European owner of the company returned from a trip abroad to discover that the stones had been stolen.

Following an extensive search and investigation, police arrested one suspect, who confessed that he saw the son of the company’s owner entering the secret pin number via CCTV footage. Using that same pin, he stole the gems and handed them over to his partners.

The suspect's accomplices were caught with the stolen belongings while trying to find a way to escape the country.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the efforts of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Investigation in managing to successfully solve the case.