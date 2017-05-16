Dubai Police arrest $2.9m jewel thieves

Gang managed to observe the safe's pin number through CCTV

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 16 May 2017 4:33 PM
Dubai Police have arrested an Asian gang who stole precious gems worth $2.9 million (AED10.8m), pictured here.

Dubai Police have arrested an Asian gang who stole precious gems worth $2.9 million (AED10.8m), pictured here.

Dubai Police have arrested an Asian gang who stole precious gems worth $2.9 million (AED10.8m).

The gang of three stole the precious stones from a company located close to Al Barsha Police Station.

Maj. Gen. Khalil Ibrahim al-Mansouri, assistant commander in charge of criminal investigation, said the European owner of the company returned from a trip abroad to discover that the stones had been stolen.

Following an extensive search and investigation, police arrested one suspect, who confessed that he saw the son of the company’s owner entering the secret pin number via CCTV footage.  Using that same pin, he stole the gems and handed them over to his partners.

The suspect's accomplices were caught with the stolen belongings while trying to find a way to escape the country.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the efforts of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Investigation in managing to successfully solve the case.

Related:

Stories

Customs foils attempt to smuggle $1m to the UAE

Gone in 31 seconds: Dubai gold shop thieves arrested

'Pink Panther' gang member jailed for 10 years over Dubai heist

250 Rolex watches worth millions stolen at Doha airport

Abu Dhabi police arrest hackers over ATM skimming scam

Three arrested in UAE for AED1.5 million jewellery theft

Companies

Dubai Police

Also in Culture & Society

ISIL 'on brink of defeat' after losing 90% of west Mosul: officials

What happened when President Trump met Sheikh Mohammed

Also in UAE

Aramco planning at least 10 energy deals during Trump visit

Dubai e-commerce sites to be formally certified

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Legal firm DLA Piper’s Middle East business recorded 10 percent...

With monster trucks and Comic-Con, Saudis defy killjoy image

With monster trucks and Comic-Con, Saudis defy killjoy image

Clerics and many citizens still consider it all very sinful,...

How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

Saudi women from adventurers to inventors are hoping a unique...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking