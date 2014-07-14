Dubai Police issue arrest warrant for Maradona’s ex-fiancée for theft

Dubai Police have issued an arrest warrant for an ex-fiancée of Argentinean football legend, Diego Maradona, according to reports in several media outlets, over claims she stole jewellery.

The 1986 World Cup-winning captain lodged a complaint with Dubai authorities claiming that 24-year-old sales executive Rocio Oliva stole more than AED1 million ($272,257) worth of jewellery and watches from his home in Dubai.

An official with Dubai Police Prosecution has confirmed that they are investigating the complaint against Oliva, who it’s believed has left the UAE and returned to her native Argentina.

“We issued the arrest warrant against the woman and are looking to extradite her and bring her back to Dubai for questioning based on a case launched by Maradona in Ports Police Station,” an unnamed official told 7Days newspaper.

“For the moment she is charged with theft from the villa,” the official added.

Maradona launched the proceedings for alleged theft against Rocio earlier this year after asking her to leave his Dubai home following an argument over Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, the UK's Daily Mail reported.

Maradona has accused her of taking watches and jewellery worth more than AED1 million, which he said had gone missing from his home on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

“I've waited for more than three months to see if she returned them and if the story changed. It didn’t change and so we’ve just signed the Interpol extradition request,” the paper quoted him as saying.

“The justice system in Dubai is very, very tough. If you don’t return things, depending on the seriousness of the theft, you can do two to five years in prison.”

Maradona, who was recently in Brazil to do World Cup commentary for an Argentine TV station, wrongly accused Rocio of flirting with de Gea after dropping in on the goalkeeper while they were doing winter training in Dubai in February, the Daily Mail report claimed.