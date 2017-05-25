Dubai Police: never save credit card details on phones

Dubai Police has warned the public not to store debit and credit card details and PINs on their phones, as well as to avoid clicking on suspicious links and using illegal software.

The warning comes after Dubai Police noticed an increase in hacked credit and debit card cases.

Major General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, assistant to the Dubai Police Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs noted one particular incident where a Gulf national saved his credit card details and PIN inside his phone. As a result hackers were able to find his details and spent AED30,000 on purchases in London and Nigeria.

Lieutenant Colonel Salem Bin Salmeen, deputy director of Cyber-Crimes Department in Dubai Police, said: "He had an iPhone and he stored his card and pin number inside. The problem is he made the access to his phone easier as he used jailbreak and the hackers managed to access his data and pictures through an application he downloaded through jailbreak. They used the card to steal his money."

Dubai Police also stressed that the public should avoid downloading non-verified software and applications, as such links could contain viruses and malware which can be used to steal data.

Dubai Police has been conducting as many as 2,000 electronic monitoring operations each month to prevent cybercrimes.