Dubai police recover $810k stolen from security van

Senior police official says gang of six nabbed; were staff members of company that operates security vehicle

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 12 May 2017 12:52 AM
Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Police in Dubai have recovered AED3 million ($810,000) in cash robbed from a security vehicle by six staff working for company that operates the vehicle, a senior police official has said.

The gang of six Asian employees was caught by police before they could smuggle the money out of the country, said Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation in comments published by state news agency WAM.

WAM reported that the security vehicle was robbed in an area under the jurisdiction of Al Muraqqabat police station, adding that the culprits were caught in a house located in the Rashidiya area.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, was quoted as saying that "Dubai Police are highly capable of dealing with all crimes efficiently".

