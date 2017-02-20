Dubai Police respond to 1,163 traffic accidents during the weekend

Dubai Police’s Management Command and Control Centre recorded 1,163 traffic accidents over the course of Friday and Saturday.

The emirate’s policing authority said the centre received a total of 15,308 calls from members of the public reporting various incidents over the course of the weekend.

Turki Abdul Rahman bin Faris, acting director of the control centre, appealed for , all drivers and road users need to exercise caution and pay attention in adverse weather conditions. He said drivers should also reduce speed when conditions are stormy or windy.