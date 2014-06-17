Dubai Police's new device to crack down on illegal parking

A locally-made device will help Dubai Police crack down on illegal parking in the emirate.

The new device is fitted with a sensor, a video, a still camera, 3G internet and a warning device that will combine to issue fines to those who park illegally in disabled parking spaces.

The monitoring device, created by Dubai Police, will be installed at every disabled parking place in Dubai by the end of the year.

Each device will monitor one parking space. When a vehicle enters the space, the sensor detects it and starts beeping for 20 seconds. If the vehicle is still there after that time, the devices takes a picture and checks with the police database, via the 3G, if there is a valid parking permit for disabled parking. If there is no permit, a fine is automatically issued.

Where a car is rented, no fine will be issued, Dubai Police have said, as it would not have a permit.

The device is the first of its kind in the world and Dubai Police are currently in the process of obtaining a patent for it.

Speaking a press conference yesterday, Maj Genenal Khamis Mattar Al Mazeina, Dubai Police Chief, said they receive numerous complaints about people parking illegally in disabled parking.

The statitiscs show that there were 8,371 fines issued to people last year for parking in disabled spaces, a drop on the previous years’ total of 9,893. The fine the offence is AED1,000 and four black points.

The device will be tested in malls across the emirate from next week.