Dubai PR giant launches US-based digital and design agency

ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller, the Dubai-based public relations consultancy, said on Sunday it has strengthened its service offering with the launch of Proof Integrated Communications, the US-based digital and design agency.

Headquartered in New York, the opening of the Dubai office marks its first outside the US.

Proof, which boasts international clients including Intel, Ford, AIG, Travel Nevada, Hormel, HP and Telefonica, has alreadysecured several accounts since its inception, including Abu Dhabi Financial Group, Ithmar Capital, GEMS, RP Group and Crescent Enterprises.

The firm also manages social media projects for Ford, Evian, LinkedIn Middle East and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), a statement said.

Sunil John, CEO of ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller and Proof Integrated Communications, said: "The media landscape is changing around us, and so are the expectations and requirements of our clients. As a constantly evolving firm that introduces industry-defining practices, ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller is now taking the lead by further broadening our services to include design, digital and social."

The launch of Proof follows months after ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller established the first Middle East office of Penn Schoen Berland, the global market research firm and electoral pollster famous for advising President Bill Clinton and the former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair on winning election campaigns.

Undertaking digital campaigns, Proof creates content and manages all social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Foursquare, Instagram and LinkedIn. The firm provides analytics and reporting across all digital platforms in addition to search engine optimisation and search engine marketing. It also designs and executes websites, mobile apps and social media platforms.