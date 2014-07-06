Dubai Properties appoints new CEO

Dubai Properties Group (DPG), the real estate development arm of Dubai Holding behind projects such as Business Bay, Dubailand and The Walk at JBR, has appointed a new CEO of its subsidiary Dubai Properties (DP), it was announced on Sunday.

Charles Biele is a veteran of the real estate industry with nearly 30 years of experience in the US and the MENA region, including eight years living and working in Dubai, Qatar, Libya, and Saudi Arabia.

He will oversee all aspects of the company with particular focus on the company’s strategy and business development in order to deliver an integrated, end-to-end real estate development solution for the group, DPG said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, Khalid Al Malik, Group CEO of DPG said: “Mr. Biele joins DP at a very important time, following strong sales successes from recent projects including Remraam, Bay Square, Mudon and Manazal AlKhor. With his extensive real estate and management experience here in the region and globally, I have no doubt that Charles will be instrumental in spearheading DP’s growth and vision to support Dubai’s growing real estate industry by launching new projects that provide strong investment opportunities across every sector.”

Biele added: “I am very pleased to be joining one of Dubai’s leading real estate developers at this crucial point in the company’s growth and development phase. DP’s mandate is to create world class lifestyle communities and destinations that enrich the lives of our customers and residents, and my aim will be to ensure we continue delivering on this strategy to create a sustainable business which contributes to the long-term vision of Dubai.”

Biele holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Virginia Tech in the United States. He has also developed a limited proficiency in reading, writing and speaking Arabic.