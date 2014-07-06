Dubai Properties appoints new CEO

Charles Biele has nearly 30 years of experience in the US and the MENA region.

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 6 July 2014 3:59 PM
Charles Biele, new CEO of Dubai Properties.

Charles Biele, new CEO of Dubai Properties.

Dubai Properties Group (DPG), the real estate development arm of Dubai Holding behind projects such as Business Bay, Dubailand and The Walk at JBR, has appointed a new CEO of its subsidiary Dubai Properties (DP), it was announced on Sunday.

Charles Biele is a veteran of the real estate industry with nearly 30 years of experience in the US and the MENA region, including eight years living and working in Dubai, Qatar, Libya, and Saudi Arabia.

He will oversee all aspects of the company with particular focus on the company’s strategy and business development in order to deliver an integrated, end-to-end real estate development solution for the group, DPG said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, Khalid Al Malik, Group CEO of DPG said: “Mr. Biele joins DP at a very important time, following strong sales successes from recent projects including Remraam, Bay Square, Mudon and Manazal AlKhor. With his extensive real estate and management experience here in the region and globally, I have no doubt that Charles will be instrumental in spearheading DP’s growth and vision to support Dubai’s growing real estate industry by launching new projects that provide strong investment opportunities across every sector.”

Biele added: “I am very pleased to be joining one of Dubai’s leading real estate developers at this crucial point in the company’s growth and development phase.  DP’s mandate is to create world class lifestyle communities and destinations that enrich the lives of our customers and residents, and my aim will be to ensure we continue delivering on this strategy to create a sustainable business which contributes to the long-term vision of Dubai.”

Biele holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Virginia Tech in the United States. He has also developed a limited proficiency in reading, writing and speaking Arabic.

Related:

Stories

Dubai's Amlak proposes new restructuring deal for $2.7bn debt

Dubai's Arabtec set to answer market rumours

Dubai's Union Properties expects H1 profit to jump fivefold

Emaar, Arabtec shares lead Dubai bourse rebound

As prime Dubai rents soar 6% in Q1, some tenants consider buying: report

Companies

Dubai Properties Group

Also in Property

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Dubai rents, sales prices continue to fall in November

Also in UAE

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

1
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking