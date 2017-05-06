Dubai Properties launches sales on more Mudon homes

|Home
Developer says launch of Arabella 3 follows 'enthusiastic market response' to previous phases of townhouses
Dubai Properties has announced the launch of sales of the third edition of the Arabella Townhouses (Arabella 3) in response to high customer demand.
The developer said in a statement that the launch of sales comes in the wake of an "enthusiastic market response" to Arabella 1 and Arabella 2, that were unveiled in 2016.
The entire development – originally launched in 2015 - is located within the Mudon community at Dubailand.
Arabella Townhouses comprise three to five bedroom units in close proximity to the 41-acre Mudon Central Park that offers residents amenities such as a jogging track, cycling track, sports courts, outdoor exercise stations, water features and water play areas. The Al Salam community centre in Mudon also neighbours Arabella 3.
Masood Al Awar, chief commercial officer, Dubai Properties, said: “We are pleased to bring to the market our ever-expanding and exceptional portfolio of futuristic projects, targeted at discerning homeowners and investors looking for outstanding value and lifestyle.”
