Dubai Properties launches sales on more Mudon homes

Developer says launch of Arabella 3 follows 'enthusiastic market response' to previous phases of townhouses

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 6 May 2017 10:20 AM

Dubai Properties has announced the launch of sales of the third edition of the Arabella Townhouses (Arabella 3) in response to high customer demand. 

The developer said in a statement that the launch of sales comes in the wake of an "enthusiastic market response" to Arabella 1 and Arabella 2, that were unveiled in 2016.

The entire development – originally launched in 2015 - is located within the Mudon community at Dubailand.

Arabella Townhouses comprise three to five bedroom units in close proximity to the 41-acre Mudon Central Park that offers residents amenities such as a jogging track, cycling track, sports courts, outdoor exercise stations, water features and water play areas. The Al Salam community centre in Mudon also neighbours Arabella 3.

Masood Al Awar, chief commercial officer, Dubai Properties, said: “We are pleased to bring to the market our ever-expanding and exceptional portfolio of futuristic projects, targeted at discerning homeowners and investors looking for outstanding value and lifestyle.”

Related:

Stories

Dubai Properties launches new Mudon Views community

Dubai Properties launches new project amid increasing demand

Dubai Properties says 3,000 homes delivered during 2016

Dubai Properties launches phase 2 of Villanova residential project

Galleries
7 Dubai apartments with sea and city views

7 Dubai apartments with sea and city views

Buildings from around the world that inspire the UAE

Buildings from around the world that inspire the UAE

Companies

Dubai Properties

Also in Property

Bahrain's Investcorp buys $160m US industrial buildings

Revealed: top property markets for UAE investors

Also in UAE

Paraguay President keen to boost UAE trade, investment links

UAE's Azizi plans hotel apartments, homes in Dubai Studio City

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

3
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking