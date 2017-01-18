Dubai Properties says 3,000 homes delivered during 2016

Dubai Properties (DP) has announced that it handed over more than 3,000 residential units during 2016, the most since 2012.

The developer’s projects in Culture Village and Dubailand comprised a majority of handovers including 124 units at Dubai Wharf, three months ahead of schedule, it said in a statement.

DP added that it also handed over 2,900 units in Dubailand that included 1,600 units in the built-to-suit staff accommodation- Rahaba Residence, more than 900 units in the affordable housing community Remraam and 360 units in phase 2 of Mudon.

The developer said that the real estate market is poised for a rebound this year, with industry eyes on developers to deliver projects on time.

Reports indicate 20,000 new homes are set to enter the Dubai market, with the mini-communities in Dubailand witnessing the maximum number of home handovers this year.

DP said it remains committed to "timely delivery and a phased approach for new project launches, providing a stable foundation for the market over the medium term".

It added that in 2017, DP will continue to invest in sustainable infrastructure, accessibility, community amenities and family-focused facilities.