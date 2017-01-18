Dubai Properties says 3,000 homes delivered during 2016

Developer says its projects in Culture Village and Dubailand comprised a majority of the handovers

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 18 January 2017 3:16 PM

Dubai Properties (DP) has announced that it handed over more than 3,000 residential units during 2016, the most since 2012.

The developer’s projects in Culture Village and Dubailand comprised a majority of handovers including 124 units at Dubai Wharf, three months ahead of schedule, it said in a statement.

DP added that it also handed over 2,900 units in Dubailand that included 1,600 units  in the built-to-suit staff accommodation- Rahaba Residence, more than 900 units in the affordable housing community Remraam and 360 units in phase 2 of Mudon.

The developer said that the real estate market is poised for a rebound this year, with industry eyes on developers to deliver projects on time.

Reports indicate 20,000 new homes are set to enter the Dubai market, with the mini-communities in Dubailand witnessing the maximum number of home handovers this year.

DP said it remains committed to "timely delivery and a phased approach for new project launches, providing a stable foundation for the market over the medium term".

It added that in 2017, DP will continue to invest in sustainable infrastructure, accessibility, community amenities and family-focused facilities.

