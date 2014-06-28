Dubai Properties says first batch of Remraam units sold out

|Home
Developer launches over 200 more homes at Dubailand community to cope with demand from buyers
Dubai Properties, the dedicated project development company of Dubai Properties Group, has revealed that the 200 units launched at its Remraam development in Dubailand last month have sold out.
News of investor interest in the community comes as the developer launches over 200 more residential units in Remraam which offers shaded walkways, swimming pools, basketball and tennis courts.
The units, ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, will be "competitively priced" starting from AED560,000, the company said in a statement.
DP said it has linked up with Dubai Islamic Bank to release a special finance package of up to 80 percent for UAE Nationals and 75 percent for expat residents with rates starting from 3.99 percent over 25 years.
Khalid Al Malik, Group CEO of DPG said: "The continued investor interest in Remraam is testament to the demand from Dubai residents and seasoned investors for well located, easily accessible and competitively priced housing.
"The fact that these apartments are complete and available immediately is a great bonus for those using it as a first purchase or a family home and we expect to see similar demand for the additional units just released."
Remraam is located just off the Emirates Road between Jebel Ali Free Zone and Al Maktoum International Airport in the heart of DPG's Dubailand district.
A new road which will connect Remraam with Motor City is currently underway and plans for a Geant Supermarket and community clubhouse are also progressing, the developer said.
On completion the clubhouse will feature a gym, multi-purpose room and Remraam management and security offices.
