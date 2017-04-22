Dubai property market's 'false start', recovery still unlikely soon

New report says that despite increase in sales volumes, Dubai's real estate market is unlikely to rebound in short term

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 22 April 2017 12:58 AM
(KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)

(KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)

Dubai's real estate market is undergoing a "false start" where despite sales volumes increasing, a recovery is still unlikely in the short-term, according to a new reort.

Phidar Advisory released its Dubai residential research note with March data which showed nominal to moderate quarterly price and rent declines and projects further softening.

“The market is undergoing a false start now,” said Jesse Downs, managing director of Phidar Advisory. “Apartment sale prices declined only nominally this quarter and volumes increased, which could be mistaken for an impending recovery, but the market fundamentals still do not support this in the short-term,” she added.

According to Phidar, in the first quarter of 2017, quarterly apartment lease rates declined 2.5 percent, while sale prices declined 0.5 percent, based on a three-month moving average of the Phidar House Price Index.

The report also said that villa rents decreased 2.9 percent and sale prices declined 5.4 percent in the same period.

“After eroding through the end of last year, villa yields have started to expand and now apartments need to go through a similar correction,” said Downs.

“Rents continue to decline due to weak demand and changes in housing budgets, which will have the starkest impact on high income housing.” she added.

In Q1, Phidar’s Dubai Real Estate Investment Demand Index REIDI decreased by 20.4 percent compared to 2016, driven by exchange rate fluctuations and downward revisions in GDP forecasts.

In the first quarter, the US dollar – and therefore UAE Dirham – strengthened against 9 of the 14 floating currencies included in the REIDI, compared to Q4 2016. 

“It is unsustainable to have yield erosion amid rising debt cost and liquidity constraints,” Downs said. “As interest rates creep up and banks likely impose tighter lending standards, residential volume and prices should decrease.”

Related:

Stories

Dubai versus Abu Dhabi: Where do people really want to live?

No Dubai property market rebound until late 2017 at earliest

Dubai may scale back some mega mall plans, says JLL

Dubai tenants can report 'illegal' utility disconnection to police

Galleries
7 Dubai apartments with sea and city views

7 Dubai apartments with sea and city views

Moving homes in Dubai? Here are 5 relocation tips

Moving homes in Dubai? Here are 5 relocation tips

Also in Property

Oman landlords become more flexible amid subdued market

Aldar plans to build $68m public park on Reem Island

Also in UAE

Dubai's Najibi set to submit phase 2 of $270m Australia project

Revealed: clothing, footwear is UAE's biggest retail sector

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

3
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking