Dubai registers first $24m villa deal since 2015

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Emirates Hills records $74m worth of deals in second quarter 2017, says LuxHabitat
A $24.52 million (AED90m) villa deal in Emirates Hills is the second costliest deal to be registered in Dubai since 2015.
LuxHabitat, a Dubai-based luxury real estate consultancy, and Reidin.com on Thursday confirmed the sale, which was registered with the Dubai Land Department in May.
The biggest secondary market deal, however, was reported in July 2015 for an Emirate Hills villa in the past three years, with the unit selling for $25.34m (AED93m), Reidin.com said.
The second costliest transaction for second quarter 2017 was registered on the Palm Jumeirah, where a villa was sold for $22.94m (AED84.2m).
In terms of the villa market, LuxHabitat said the total sales volume between April and June this year reached $354.22m (AED1.3bn), with 50 percent of the transactions coming from the Emirates Living areas, which includes Emirates Hills, the Springs, the Meadows, and The Lakes.
Nearly $74m (AED270m) of these big-ticket deals came from Emirates Hills, it said.
In the apartment segment, the Le Reve Tower, Dubai Marina, registered the biggest deal of $8.09m (AED29.7m), followed by a unit in the Five Hotels & Resorts at $4.22m (AED15.5m) and a Palazzo Versace apartment selling for $4.09m (AED15m), the consultancy added.
Top 5 Villa Transactions in Q2 2017
Source: REIDIN/ Land Department, Luxhabitat Prime Residential Secondary Market Analysis, July 2017
'Doubt is not a pleasant condition, but certainty is absurd'. For many years Emirates has been trying to become the number airline in the world. New planes... moreThursday, 6 July 2017 9:05 AM - SAVIO
You want the perception of the customers to change for the better? Then please change the name and hopefully I for one would somehow be able to change... moreThursday, 6 July 2017 9:00 AM - turk971
'Doubt is not a pleasant condition, but certainty is absurd'. For many years Emirates has been trying to become the number airline in the world. New planes... moreThursday, 6 July 2017 9:05 AM - SAVIO
If and when Dubai picks up, it will have no correlation or association with the Expo. The rise in property prices are solely dependent on economic fundamentals... moreSunday, 2 July 2017 9:01 AM - Silvio Jorge Posada
Is the services charges in this case can be paid by the insurance ? moreMonday, 3 July 2017 8:59 AM - Mido
'Doubt is not a pleasant condition, but certainty is absurd'. For many years Emirates has been trying to become the number airline in the world. New planes... moreThursday, 6 July 2017 9:05 AM - SAVIO
If and when Dubai picks up, it will have no correlation or association with the Expo. The rise in property prices are solely dependent on economic fundamentals... moreSunday, 2 July 2017 9:01 AM - Silvio Jorge Posada
Mubrouk Maryam! This is amazing! moreTuesday, 4 July 2017 9:05 AM - Dina
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules