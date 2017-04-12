Dubai relaxes rules to allow hotels to build rooftop restaurants

Dubai Municipality has issued new rules allowing hotels in the emirate to build restaurants on their rooftops.

Hussain Nasser Lootah, director general of Dubai Municipality has issued an administrative decision regarding the controls on some planning and structural modifications.

The resolution stipulates that hotels are authorised to build rooftop restaurants but they must not exceed 50 percent of the roof space and should be bigger than 1,000 square metres.

Additional parking spaces must also be provided in the building, the municipality said in a statement.

It added that hotels will be charged fees for using the rooftop area for restaurants, without giving further details.