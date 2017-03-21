Dubai reports 160 rain-related accidents

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Dubai Police’s command and control centre receives a total of 1,423 phone calls between 8am and midday
Dubai Police said there were 160 road traffic accidents in the emirate due to the inclement weather conditions this morning.
Overnight rain, which continued on in to the morning, led to treacherous driving conditions across the UAE.
Dubai Police said its command and control centre received a total of 1,423 phone calls between 8am and 12pm as a result of wet weather.
Lt. Col. Ahmad Ateeq Bourguiba, deputy director of Dubai Police's Search and Rescue Department urged drivers to take necessary care and caution while driving in wet weather and leave enough distance between cars to prevent collisions.
Maj. Ali Abdullah Al-Qusayb al-Naqbi, the general rescue officer, said two trucks collided on the Emirates Road in Dubai, this morning, leaving one driver with moderate injuries. He was taken to hospital. He said rescue teams dealt with the incident quickly and worked with cranes to remove the large vehicle from the road and he return of traffic to normal.
