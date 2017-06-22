Dubai retail giant signs franchise deal for French interiors brand

Majid Al Futtaim says first Maisons Du Monde store has opened in Dubai's City Centre Mirdif

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 22 June 2017 3:31 PM

Dubai-based retail giant Majid Al Futtaim has announced that it has reinforced its move into home furniture and interior style market through its new franchise partnership with Maisons Du Monde.

The agreement started with the launch of the first Maisons du Monde store in Dubai’s City Centre Mirdif.

Founded in France in 1996, Maisons du Monde has a global network of 289 stores, an e-commerce platform operating in 11 countries and several catalogues.

It is one of the only brands in the world to have its own dedicated design hub – located in a French Chateau – where a 90-strong team are responsible for creating the collection.

Shireen El Khatib, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim – Fashion, said: “This is an important step for Majid Al Futtaim Fashion to broaden the brand portfolio and diversify the offering. We have identified a growing trend linking catwalk fashion and home design with prints and colours from the runway accessorising customers’ homes, a strength we found within the Maisons Du Monde brand and products and we are therefore very excited about launching it in the Middle East.”

Each year, the brand releases one furniture and two seasonal decoration collections, split across carefully selected trends inspired by the way we live today.

Catherine Filoche, general secretary, in charge of franchise development at Maisons du Monde, said: “We are excited about this new partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Fashion, which allows us to develop our franchise activity in the Middle East. We strongly believe that the opening of the Maisons du Monde store with our renowned partner will delight customers from Dubai.”

Maisons du Monde reported customer sales of €882 million for the year ended December 31, 2016.

