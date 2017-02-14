Dubai retail group Marka still in red despite jump in 2016 revenue

Marka, which has exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Real Madrid products in the Gulf region, eyes first profit by end-2017

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 14 February 2017 3:05 PM
(Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)

(Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)

Retail group Marka, which has exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Real Madrid products in the Gulf region, has announced that revenue jumped 35 percent last year despite a global downturn in the market.

The company said in a statement that total revenues for 2016 were AED291.174 million.

Despite the strong increase in total revenues, Marka announced a net operating loss of AED24.364 million on an adjusted basis for 2016. 

Khaled Al Mheiri, vice chairman and CEO of Marka, said: "Despite the ongoing difficult market conditions, our optimism in the GCC retail market remains strong and although we incurred losses in the past year, we also took strategic steps to re-evaluate all our operating divisions and our portfolio of brands. 

"We will continue to focus on replacing elements of our business that may be underperforming with home-grown concepts and brands that give us higher margins and unique positioning in today’s market." 

Marka said that its board of directors have decided to continue with the extensive cost-cutting programme it applied throughout 2016.

The statement added that Marka should be able to show continued revenue growth and achieve profitability by the end of this year.

Last month, Marka said the club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will not feature the traditional Christian cross on clothing sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.

Related:

Stories

Christian cross dropped from Real Madrid logo in GCC clothing deal

Dubai retail firm Marka reports 15% loss in Q3

Dubai launches annual super sales to boost retail spending

Dubai retail firm Marka says Q2 revenues up 18% to $24.3m

Galleries
Real Madrid win UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid win UEFA Champions League

Companies

Marka

Also in Retail

Islamic car loan applications soar 64% in the UAE in 2016

Saudi Arabia set to host first ever Comic Con event

Also in UAE

UAE plans to build 'miniature city' on Mars by 2117

UAE's Etisalat says 2016 net profit edges up by 1.9%

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking