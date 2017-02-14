Dubai retail group Marka still in red despite jump in 2016 revenue

Retail group Marka, which has exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Real Madrid products in the Gulf region, has announced that revenue jumped 35 percent last year despite a global downturn in the market.

The company said in a statement that total revenues for 2016 were AED291.174 million.

Despite the strong increase in total revenues, Marka announced a net operating loss of AED24.364 million on an adjusted basis for 2016.

Khaled Al Mheiri, vice chairman and CEO of Marka, said: "Despite the ongoing difficult market conditions, our optimism in the GCC retail market remains strong and although we incurred losses in the past year, we also took strategic steps to re-evaluate all our operating divisions and our portfolio of brands.

"We will continue to focus on replacing elements of our business that may be underperforming with home-grown concepts and brands that give us higher margins and unique positioning in today’s market."

Marka said that its board of directors have decided to continue with the extensive cost-cutting programme it applied throughout 2016.

The statement added that Marka should be able to show continued revenue growth and achieve profitability by the end of this year.

Last month, Marka said the club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will not feature the traditional Christian cross on clothing sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.