Dubai retail sector sees robust commercial activity

Dubai Economy says they strive to position it as the best regionally and globally

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 21 May 2017 6:47 PM

Dubai Economy has issued 5,646 commercial permits during the first quarter of 2017 as the emirate witnessed increased commercial activity, it said on Sunday.

Advertising accounted for the largest share licenses, making 28 percent with 1,604 permits while the retail sector stood second with 1,387 permits, or 24 percent of the total licenses, underlining Dubai’s prominence as a hub for shopping and doing business.

A total of 1,061 permits were issued for special promotions and 1,077 permits were granted for various other promotional activities. This included 467 permits for discounts and special offers and 41 permits for trade fairs.

Walid Abdul Malik, director of commercial registration in business registration and licensing department said the commercial permits are primarily aimed at streamlining market activity and promoting products and services offered by businesses in Dubai.

“The retail sector is a dominant player in Dubai and we strive to position it as the best regionally and worldwide. Commercial permits issued during the first quarter indicates a substantial growth in advertising spend, which further demonstrates the success Dubai Economy has achieved in advancing economic activity and enhancing business competitiveness,” he said, adding growth in advertising spend also shows greater competition between businesses.

Within promotional campaigns, instant prizes accounted for about 536 permits, 238 smaller campaigns, and 183 food sampling promotions.

Permits for promotional pamphlets amounted to 598, while licenses were issued for 476 clearance sales, 39 exhibitions and two conferences, the government entity said.

