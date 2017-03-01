Dubai ruler appoints new chief of police

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday appointed a new police chief.

In a tweet, he named Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri as the new chief of Dubai Police, a day after Sheikh Mohammed ordered the promotion of Al Marri from the rank of Brigadier to that of Major General.

Al Marri was previously the deputy director of Dubai Police's Protective Security and Emergency Department.

His predecessor, Lt Gen. Khamis Mattar Al Mazeina, passed away last November after suffering a heart attack.