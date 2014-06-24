Dubai ruler approves Jumeirah Beach Hotel expansion plan

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has endorsed the fifth phase of Jumeirah Beach Hotel expansion plan, which is set for completion in 2018, it was announced on Tuesday.

The project will see the addition of an ultra-luxury resort to the existing Jumeirah Beach Hotel, which will comprise 350 hotel rooms with panoramic beachfront views of Burj Al Arab.

It will also offer private beach experiences, and facilities including spas, health clubs, elevated tennis courts, a world-class sports complex and a range of ocean-facing retail, food and beverage outlets.

The new resort will also see extensive expansion of the existing yacht marina doubling its current capacity, a statement said.

The expansion project is part of Sheikh Mohammed's vision to strengthen Dubai as a global tourism hub and position the emirate as the number one tourism destination worldwide.

Jumeirah Group, a global luxury hotel company and a member of Dubai Holding , currently manages 22 luxury hotels in over 10 countries with plans to add ten new hotels to its Dubai portfolio in the next few years.

Last month, Sheikh Mohammed endorsed an AED8bn ($2.17bn) expansion plan proposed by Jumeirah Group which will see the addition of 4,300 hotel rooms over the next three years.