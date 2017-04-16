Dubai ruler calls on Arab youth to evolve

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
"Waiting can come with a hefty price tag of wasted time and missed opportunities," says Sheikh Mohammed
Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed has urged Arab youth to evolve, adapt and learn to keep pace with a transforming world.
In an open letter to the Arab youth in the inaugural issue of “Popular Science Arabia” magazine, he said: “We live in a time of rapid changes, monumental achievements and profound knowledge and discoveries. It is imperative that we evolve, adapt and learn at the same pace as our world is transforming. Above all, we must learn in our own language and within our own culture."
He underlined that Arabic is capable to absorb and adapt to the modern sciences and discoveries.
“Our Arabic language has always been one of learning and science; it will not fail to absorb and adapt to the sciences and discoveries of our day. It can go even further to create superior technical terms that better represent modern inventions and developments.”
He urged the people of the region to seize the initiative of scientific discoveries.
“Waiting can come with a hefty price tag of wasted time and missed opportunities. The time is ripe for scientific discoveries – seize the day and aspire to create new opportunities for knowledge and invention.
“Our ancestors built one of the most prominent civilisations in history: our youth are more than capable of restoring and advancing our cultural eminence,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
I am not sure you can blame the retailers .
They have to factor in multiple cost factors including:
1. Sky High rents for a mall in the desert... more
@Mounir, yes the new Diera Mega Mall reputedly the world's largest quite probably represents peak retail just as the Palm represented peak development... moreSunday, 16 April 2017 11:14 AM - One Guy
United we stand, dragging we fall. moreSunday, 16 April 2017 9:05 AM - Bharat Jashanmal
I am not sure you can blame the retailers .
They have to factor in multiple cost factors including:
1. Sky High rents for a mall in the desert... more
I'm confused, where has it been stated that VAT on new residential property will be 5%.
According to the latest brief from the UAE's Ministry... more
Many Congratulations to the Team !!
Undoubtedly the well deserved one. Wish you many more to come. more
well I have stayed in Dubai for 3 years from 2013 to 2015. I only have good memories, there may be some negatives but the positives far outweigh everything... moreWednesday, 12 April 2017 12:57 PM - nonEUexpat
I am not sure you can blame the retailers .
They have to factor in multiple cost factors including:
1. Sky High rents for a mall in the desert... more
He does participate in philanthropic activities. I looked it up. moreSunday, 26 March 2017 12:36 PM - Anthony Wilson
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules