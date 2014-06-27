Dubai ruler issues order to set up Expo 2020 headquarters

Sheikh Mohammed also appoints Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi as MD of Higher Committee on Hosting the World Expo 2020

By Andy Sambidge
  • Friday, 27 June 2014 12:55 AM

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has ordered the appointment of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State, as managing director of Higher Committee on Hosting the World Expo 2020.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also PM and vice-president of the UAE, also ordered the setting up of a headquarters building from which to organise Expo 2020.

The directives come as Sheikh Mohammed chaired a meeting of the Higher Committee on Hosting the World Expo 2020 at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

During the meeting, Al Hashemi gave a presentation on the preparations for building a headquarters for Expo 2020 in Jebel Ali, close to Al Maktoum International Airport, news agency WAM reported.

Mattar Al Tayer, chairman and executive director of the Roads and Transport Authority and Hussain Nasser Lootah, director-general of Dubai Municipality also spoke at the meeting about the preparations being made by their organisations for the Expo.

In January, Sheikh Mohammed issued a decree to set up a committee to oversee preparations for the Expo 2020 event.

The UAE Vice President and Prime Minister's decree said the committee would come under the supervision of Dubai Crown Prince and chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The move is the first step of Dubai's practical preparations to host the world's largest and most prestigious exhibition which it won the right to host in November.

Related:

Stories

Dubai Expo 2020 expected to deliver $24bn economic boost

Dubai aims to become world's most visited city

Dubai Expo site construction will be completed by Oct 2019

Dubai to build largest ever Expo site

Galleries
Expo 2020 team celebrates in Paris

Expo 2020 team celebrates in Paris

REVEALED: The UAE's most iconic projects

REVEALED: The UAE's most iconic projects

Topics

Expo 2020

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking