Dubai ruler issues order to set up Expo 2020 headquarters

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has ordered the appointment of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State, as managing director of Higher Committee on Hosting the World Expo 2020.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also PM and vice-president of the UAE, also ordered the setting up of a headquarters building from which to organise Expo 2020.

The directives come as Sheikh Mohammed chaired a meeting of the Higher Committee on Hosting the World Expo 2020 at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

During the meeting, Al Hashemi gave a presentation on the preparations for building a headquarters for Expo 2020 in Jebel Ali, close to Al Maktoum International Airport, news agency WAM reported.

Mattar Al Tayer, chairman and executive director of the Roads and Transport Authority and Hussain Nasser Lootah, director-general of Dubai Municipality also spoke at the meeting about the preparations being made by their organisations for the Expo.

In January, Sheikh Mohammed issued a decree to set up a committee to oversee preparations for the Expo 2020 event.

The UAE Vice President and Prime Minister's decree said the committee would come under the supervision of Dubai Crown Prince and chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The move is the first step of Dubai's practical preparations to host the world's largest and most prestigious exhibition which it won the right to host in November.