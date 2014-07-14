Dubai ruler meets the UAE's top students

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Sheikh Mohammed met the country's highest achieving students at his palace in Dubai
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday met with the female and male top achievers from the UAE's universities, colleges, military and police academies, and high schools, the state news agency WAM reported.
During the meeting, and in the presence of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed and the students exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. The students expressed their best wishes for good health for the UAE leadership and for further progress, stability and prosperity for the nation, WAM reported.
In his remarks at the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed said: "I congratulate you, your family, leadership and country on your achievements in the fields of science and knowledge, excellence and distinction. I am proud of you. You are the future of our country, so you should be proud of your achievements. Carry on and never stop making achievements and face any difficulties with resolve and determination because a life without challenges is a boring one, and also because easy achievements and successes are tasteless."
Stressing on the importance of positive thinking and the need to avoid laziness and negative thinking which kills ambition, Sheikh Mohammed said: "I want you to be content and optimistic about the future because you are the future and precious wealth of your country. Opportunities only come once so do not miss or waste them. Your country needs the strengths and minds of its sons and daughters for the completion of nation building and collective the fulfillment of our higher national goals.
"In UAE, we engaged in global competitiveness and won and beat great powers, thanks to the efforts of the national youth and the wise leadership who follows, directs and backs all national efforts in all spheres. I personally will follow your progress in education and workplaces. May Allah bless you and enable you to be successful for your own good and for the good of your country which gives you readily," he added.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules