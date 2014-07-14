Dubai ruler meets the UAE's top students

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday met with the female and male top achievers from the UAE's universities, colleges, military and police academies, and high schools, the state news agency WAM reported.

During the meeting, and in the presence of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed and the students exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. The students expressed their best wishes for good health for the UAE leadership and for further progress, stability and prosperity for the nation, WAM reported.

In his remarks at the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed said: "I congratulate you, your family, leadership and country on your achievements in the fields of science and knowledge, excellence and distinction. I am proud of you. You are the future of our country, so you should be proud of your achievements. Carry on and never stop making achievements and face any difficulties with resolve and determination because a life without challenges is a boring one, and also because easy achievements and successes are tasteless."

Stressing on the importance of positive thinking and the need to avoid laziness and negative thinking which kills ambition, Sheikh Mohammed said: "I want you to be content and optimistic about the future because you are the future and precious wealth of your country. Opportunities only come once so do not miss or waste them. Your country needs the strengths and minds of its sons and daughters for the completion of nation building and collective the fulfillment of our higher national goals.

"In UAE, we engaged in global competitiveness and won and beat great powers, thanks to the efforts of the national youth and the wise leadership who follows, directs and backs all national efforts in all spheres. I personally will follow your progress in education and workplaces. May Allah bless you and enable you to be successful for your own good and for the good of your country which gives you readily," he added.