Dubai ruler orders 4x4 stunt driver to clean the city's streets

The driver of a 4x4 vehicle caught performing dangerous stunts on a busy Dubai road has been ordered to clean the emirate's streets for 30 days.

In a tweet, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the motorist and his passengers must clean the streets for four hours a day as part of their community service sentence.

The punishment was handed down after the offenders, who were not named, were charged with performing dangerous stunts in City Walk in rainy conditions.

Street cleaning will be used to punish similar offences in the future.

"The stunt was made amidst busy traffic in the presence of families and children violating traffic laws and general road etiquette," another tweet carried by Dubai Media Office said.

"This reckless behaviour endangered the safety of people and property in the location... Dubai Police took swift action to arrest the offenders and referred them to the authorities for legal action," it added.