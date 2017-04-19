Dubai's $270m Silicon Mall set to open in time for Expo 2020

The foundation stone has been laid for Silicon Mall, the new 2.3 million square feet shopping mall by the LuLu Group International being built in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the integrated free zone technology park.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), the regulatory body for Dubai Silicon Oasis, unveiled the commemorative plaque and laid the foundation stone.

The total investment on this new project is expected to be around AED1 billion ($270 million), a statement said.

Dr Mohammed Alzarooni, vice chairman and CEO of DSOA, said: “We are proud to announce that LuLu Group has chosen to locate its upcoming mega mall within the premises of this hi-tech park."

Construction of the mall, which is currently underway, will be completed by 2020, ahead of Dubai Expo, he added.

Yusuffali MA, chairman and managing director of LuLu Group International, said: “Silicon Mall is our most ambitious project in the UAE to date, and we intend to make it the most interesting and exciting mall in Dubai."

The mall, which will offer covered parking for up to 3,000 cars across two levels, will feature more than 300 stores, and 12 anchor stores. Other key attractions include a family entertainment centre and more than 50 F&B outlets.