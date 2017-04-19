Dubai's $270m Silicon Mall set to open in time for Expo 2020

New retail project will feature more than 300 stores, a family entertainment centre and more than 50 F&B outlets

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 19 April 2017 4:08 PM
Yusufali MA, chairman and managing director of Lulu.

Yusufali MA, chairman and managing director of Lulu.

The foundation stone has been laid for Silicon Mall, the new 2.3 million square feet shopping mall by the LuLu Group International being built in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the integrated free zone technology park.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), the regulatory body for Dubai Silicon Oasis, unveiled the commemorative plaque and laid the foundation stone.

The total investment on this new project is expected to be around AED1 billion ($270 million), a statement said.

Dr Mohammed Alzarooni, vice chairman and CEO of DSOA, said: “We are proud to announce that LuLu Group has chosen to locate its upcoming mega mall within the premises of this hi-tech park."

Construction of the mall, which is currently underway, will be completed by 2020, ahead of Dubai Expo, he added.

Yusuffali MA, chairman and managing director of LuLu Group International, said: “Silicon Mall is our most ambitious project in the UAE to date, and we intend to make it the most interesting and exciting mall in Dubai."

The mall, which will offer covered parking for up to 3,000 cars across two levels, will feature more than 300 stores, and 12 anchor stores. Other key attractions include a family entertainment centre and more than 50 F&B outlets.

Related:

Stories

New $350m Dubai 'smart city' set for Q4 2018 completion

UAE retail major reveals plan for major Saudi expansion

Three GCC firms named among world's top retailers

Dubai free zone installs Middle East's first Smart Street Solution

Dubai Silicon Oasis plans $871m projects, sees 15% revenues hike

Companies

Emke Group (Lulu)

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority

Also in Retail

Dubai firm signs up top sports stars as brand ambassadors

UAE developer agrees $84m loan for Abu Dhabi shopping mall

Also in UAE

Largest image ever taken is from Dubai – 57.7 billion pixels

Abu Dhabi's Taqa to sell some overseas energy assets

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

E-commerce experts say retailers will have to up their game following...

5
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking