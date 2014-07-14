Dubai's Abraaj buys majority stake in Tunisian hospital

Investment firm says it has agreed deal for stake in 164-bed Clinique Taoufik; plans to expand services

By Andy Sambidge
  • Monday, 14 July 2014 1:54 PM

Dubai-based investment firm The Abraaj Group on Monday announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Polyclinique Taoufik, a private hospital in Tunisia.

Based in Tunis, Clinique Taoufik was one of the first private healthcare institutions established as part of efforts to modernise Tunisia's healthcare system.

The hospital currently treats 75,000 in- and out-patients per year, offering services such as general surgery, heart surgery, neurosurgery and obstetrics. The company also has an emergency service, a radiology centre and laboratory dedicated to patients of the hospital.

With 164 beds, the hospital is the second largest in terms of bed capacity.

"With Abraaj's financial and operational support, it aims to consolidate this position by further increasing patient capacity and adding new services, upgrading and renovating the hospital, and investing in human resources and training," a statement said.

Abraaj said it will draw on its extensive experience in the healthcare sector, gained from investing in businesses across the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, including Acibadem, Unimed and Integrated Diagnostics Holdings.

Ahmed Badreldin, partner and head of Middle East and North Africa at The Abraaj Group, said: "Our investment in Clinique Taoufik marks our sixth investment in Tunisia and enables us to execute our wider strategy of acquiring robust and innovative businesses in critical sectors such as healthcare.

"We are backing a company with strong growth potential as the North African population is expected to reach 190 million by 2020, with life expectancy also on the rise, contributing to increasing demand for quality healthcare services."

Leila Kefi, CEO of Clinique Taoufik, added: "We are excited to partner with the Abraaj team, who will help to accelerate Clinique Taoufik's growth, and further build on our leading position in the healthcare delivery sector. We are confident that Abraaj's strong experience in the healthcare industry and wider region make them the ideal investor for us."

Related:

Stories

Abraaj affiliate makes bid approach to Egypt's Bisco Misr

Dubai's Abraaj to mull options for K-Electric stake

Dubai's Abraaj bids for Egyptian healthcare firm

Dubai's Abraaj buys stake in Thai education firm

Galleries
Abraaj Group unveils 2014 Art Prize winners

Abraaj Group unveils 2014 Art Prize winners

Companies

Abraaj Capital

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking