Dubai's Al Habtoor buys luxury Budapest hotel

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor acquires InterContinental Budapest; second hotel purchase in Hungarian city

By Andy Sambidge
  • Monday, 23 June 2014 9:33 AM
The InterContinental Budapest hotel.

The InterContinental Budapest hotel.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, the chairman of the Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group, has acquired the InterContinental Budapest hotel, it has been announced.

Al Habtoor said Dubai-based private equity firm PCP Capital Partners advised on the transaction and it is the second hotel he has purchased in the Hungarian capital, a statement said without disclosing the value of the deal.

In 2012, he purchased the historic Le Méridien Budapest located in the heart of the Hungarian capital.

Al Habtoor said: “I am very pleased to add the InterContinental Budapest to the Al Habtoor Group’s hotel portfolio. It is the largest in the city. It has more than 400 rooms and suites and accommodates business and leisure travelers alike.

"The hotel offers breathtaking views of Budapest – including some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.”

The announcement comes just days after Al Habtoor was in Budapest for the launch of the Hungarian language edition of Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor: The Autobiography.

The Al Habtoor Group is currently embarking on an aggressive expansion drive. It recently added the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah to its hotel portfolio, and is building a new landmark in Dubai – Al Habtoor City.

The mega project, under construction, will be home to three Starwood hotels - The Westin, the W hotel and the St Regis. It will also feature a tennis academy, a European-style Boulevard, and a Marina on the Dubai Water Canal.

The Al Habtoor Group also owns and manages three other hotels in Dubai, two in Beirut, Lebanon and one in Budapest.

Related:

Stories

Starwood says Dubai three-hotel complex to open in 2015

Dubai's Al Habtoor settles development case with Qatari sheikh

Al Habtoor promotes exec to oversee $3bn Dubai project

Dubai's Al Habtoor distances himself from son's company

Galleries
Khalaf Al Habtoor: throughout the years

Khalaf Al Habtoor: throughout the years

Revealed: Most expensive hotel suites in the UAE

Revealed: Most expensive hotel suites in the UAE

Companies

Al Habtoor Group

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking