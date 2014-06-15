Dubai's Aramex inks deal for Australian courier service

Aramex, the Dubai-based logistics and transportation solutions provider, on Sunday announced its acquisition of Mail Call Couriers, a courier service in metro express deliveries in Australia.

The new acquisition strengthens Aramex's Asia-Pacific proposition and provides Aramex with important, technology-driven delivery capabilities in Australia, Aramex said in a statement.

It added that the acquisition is part of the company's "aggressive expansion strategy" in global growth markets.

Mail Call Couriers was founded in 1982 and in the last few years has launched innovative e-commerce solutions in the Australian logistics market, with its WantItNow delivery solution. The solution incorporates countdown technology and three-hour and evening e-commerce delivery offerings.

Australian consumers are purchasing an increasing number of goods and products from overseas through e-commerce, with a recent study showing that only 53 percent of online consumers buy domestically from Australian retailers.

The Australian e-commerce market grew from $30billion in 2011 to over $37billion in 2013, with Australian consumers increasingly sourcing goods and products from the Asia Pacific region.

Australia is now the fourth largest e-commerce market in the Asia-Pacific region, providing significant opportunities, Aramex said.

Hussein Hachem, CEO of Aramex said: "We are delighted to be adding Mail Call Couriers to Aramex's global network. The company has a very strong track record and an excellent management team and we are excited to support its next phase of growth.

"We will be taking Mail Call Courier's specialised WantItNow technology and applying it to our other ecommerce markets across the globe... We will be looking to make a significant contribution to the development of Australia's e-commerce sector, drive innovation in the industry and help open up its markets to increased cross-border e-commerce."

Emma Cronin, joint managing director of Mail Call Couriers said: "Following the acquisition, our customers will now be able to benefit from Aramex's global network, international expertise and scale, whilst still being able to enjoy our personalised, tailored services."