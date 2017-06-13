Dubai's Careem says to launch operations in Palestine

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Dubai-based ride-hailing service announces new market as part of plans to create 1m jobs by 2018
Careem, the Dubai-based ride-hailing service, has announced the launch of a new market, Palestine, as part of its broader commitment to better serve the Middle East region.
Careem said its investment in Palestine falls in line with the company’s commitment to create one million jobs in the Middle East and North Africa region by 2018.
At the same time, launching the app in Palestine is set to empower the local population through the transfer of knowledge and skills, with the possibility of stimulating advances in technology and other sectors from communications to logistics, it said in a statement.
“At Careem, we are committed to solving local problems in our region by providing access to reliable transportation and aiding in the creation of jobs. But our region would not be complete without including Palestine,” said Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder, Careem.
“It is our sincere hope that our entry into Palestine will encourage other startups and technology companies to recognise the potential of the country as place of investment in this region.”
Mobility is one of the most important and vital aids to economic growth, and Palestine’s local transportation issues have long been a key inhibitor, he added.
He said Careem aims to boost the local economy by enabling residents to commute hassle-free with greater convenience.
Careem will begin operations in Ramallah on Thursday, with plans to extend into more cities in the near future.
Careem now operates in more than 50 cities across 13 countries and hosts over 10 million users and 250,000 captains (drivers) in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia region.
The nature of commentary about the real estate markets is puzzling to say the least. However, it is heartening to see that the data is showing a sustained... moreMonday, 12 June 2017 1:19 PM - Ahmad Ansari
I think you should tune it to cater Indians conducting businesses, emphasising Common law advantage (familiarity) and the right to Opt-in, even in case... moreTuesday, 13 June 2017 1:13 PM - Trueman
Still no sign of the monthly standing order as used by every other developed country in the world though.... moreTuesday, 13 June 2017 1:12 PM - Doug
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
@Jackie Lou, you can ask QA to re-route your flights. They had done it for a colleague using Oman Air flights free of charge. Please talk to QA call centre... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Sal
The nature of commentary about the real estate markets is puzzling to say the least. However, it is heartening to see that the data is showing a sustained... moreMonday, 12 June 2017 1:19 PM - Ahmad Ansari
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
No way they can compete with Amazon...they just don't have the resources, expertise, technology, funding, know how, logistics , economies of scale to compare... moreThursday, 25 May 2017 9:12 AM - Jodi Capella
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules