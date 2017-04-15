Dubai's Cityland Mall inks deal for VOX Cinema multiplex

Cityland Mall, the UAE’s first nature-inspired mall scheduled for launch in the second quarter of 2018 beside Global Village, has signed the Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas’ brand VOX Cinemas as its official cinema provider.

Operated by Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas, VOX Cinemas in Cityland Mall will house 10 screens, a statement said.

It added that VOX Cinemas will be located close to the food court that will include more than 75 dining options. Ten percent of the total leasable area within the mall will be dedicated to entertainment spots.

Cameron Mitchell, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas – VOX Cinemas, said: “We hold innovation at the heart of our operations and Cityland Mall was a perfect fit for our brand and next step in our robust expansion plans.

"We are confident that our myriad of concepts will be valuable additions to the lineup of unique attractions planned for this project, elevating the cinema-going experience once again.”

The cinema will feature VOX's luxurious GOLD concept, featuring ultra-spacious reclining seats, waiter service and a restaurant-style menu inspired by the Michelin-starred celebrity chef Gary Rhodes.

Cityland Mall’s cinema complex will also feature KIDS – the first of its kind in the region, which offers colourful seats, the best picks in animation, action and adventure films along with a private party and playroom.

The mall’s star attraction will be a 200,000 square feet outdoor garden, called ‘Central Park’, which will highlight the rich biodiversity of nature through unique attractions.

Fahimuddin Sharfuddin, CEO, Cityland Group, said: “We are pleased to welcome VOX Cinemas, a renowned brand whose state-of-the-art cinemas, use of best-in-class technology and wide range of theatre concepts will help Cityland Mall deliver a wonderful experience for visitors.”