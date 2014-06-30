Dubai's Délice to make European debut in Harrods

Dubai-based chocolate brand Délice is to launch its first counter in Europe at the legendary Food Hall, Harrods, London, selling its premium Mediterranean sweets and chocolates this week .

Délice’s confectionary range will be launched at Harrods’ Chocolate Room and VIP Room on July 1, and it is the latest in a series of expansion plans for the UAE home-grown retail brand.

“Our determination and persistence has been recognised by this exclusive brand, Harrods London,” said Jalel Ghayaza, Founder and Company President, Délice.

“All these years, we have been gearing towards this milestone and today we sit amongst world-class confectionery brands; a clear indication of Délice commitment to quality and consistency.”

Having already opened a franchise in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan last April, as well as in Bahrain, there are further plans to open franchise outlets in Azerbaijan (October), Saudi Arabia (November) and Cote d’Ivoire.

Launched in 2004, Délice sells chocolates, sweets, macaroons and different types of dates, among others.

A small box with four pieces of chocolate costs AED25. Customers can also get a large box with 300 pieces for AED3,650.

The company has three outlets in Dubai Mall, Grosvenor House Hotel (Dubai Marina) and in Deira (opposite Deira City Centre).

Despite the expansion plans, the company will still keep its production base in Dubai, where it manufactures 3,500 kilograms of chocolates and confectionary a month.

“2014 has been an incredible journey for Délice. We have witnessed growth in our franchising plans; we have recently opened in Ritz Carlton, Bahrain.

“Three months ago, we launched in Armenia and we are now preparing for launches in Azerbaijan, Cote D’ Voire and Saudi Arabia expected later this year.

“Production for all these markets will continue to be in Dubai to ensure consistency is maintained and monitored,” said Ghayaza.

Délice’s profits last year rose 7.5 per cent to reach AED9.5 million and according to Ghayaza, the value of the brand is expected to double by the end of this year.

The company is also looking towards markets around the world, including India, New York and Los Angeles.