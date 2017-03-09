Dubai's Damac awards $380m contracts so far in 2017

Damac Properties on Thursday announced that it has awarded 121 construction, supplier and consultancy contracts valued at AED1.4 billion ($380 million) in Dubai during the first two months of 2017.

The main contracts have been awarded for the provision of various services at five of Damac's projects including the golf community Akoya Oxygen, as well as Damac Hills, Aykon City on Sheikh Zayed Road, and Avanti Tower in addition to Merano Tower, both in the Business Bay area.

In Damac Hills, the contracts include the main works package for the Golf Villas, as well as the landscape, irrigation works, water features for the approach roads and furniture and accessories for the Park Villas.

The contracts for the Akoya Oxygen master development cover consultancy services for the provision of supervision services, main works packages, roads and infrastructure works packages, as well as concept design.

The awarded contracts for Aykon City include specialist design services and piling works packages, while those for Merano Tower encompass the main works package.

Mohammed Tahaineh, senior vice president – Commercial, Damac Properties, said: “Sustaining momentum from the successful launch of the Trump International Golf Club Dubai, work has been steadily progressing at Damac Hills as the community takes shape.

"We are also pleased with the level of progress at Akoya Oxygen, Aykon City, Avanti Tower and Merano Tower and our appointment of these reputable contractors, consultants and suppliers to get the work completed on our projects at various stages of development.”

Damac said the contracts have been awarded to a number of prominent local and international companies, including Ghantoot Gulf Contracting, China State Construction Engineering Corporation, Trojan General Contracting, Aqua Verde Co, Club House Italia, Engineering, Construction & Reconstruction Co, Mohammed Abdulmohsin AI-Kharafi & Sons, KEO International Consultants, KST Interiors, Al Shafar National Contracting Co, International Group Prefabricated Houses, National Piling, Kettle Collective Gulf, Johnson Controls Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Inc and Commodore Contracting Co.