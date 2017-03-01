Dubai's Damac awards $54m deal for Business Bay tower

Main works contract for Merano Tower project has been awarded to Commodore Contracting Co

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 1 March 2017 4:49 PM

Damac Properties has awarded a contract worth about AED200 million ($54.4 million) for its Merano Tower project located in Business Bay, Dubai.

The main works contract has been awarded to Commodore Contracting Co and covers the project’s main works package, the Dubai-based developer said in a statement.

Excavation works are in progress up to raft level and the de-watering system is connected, it added.

Merano Tower is a 29-storey residential tower that, once completed in 2019, will provide views of the platinum square kilometre of the Burj area in Downtown Dubai.

The residential tower features a swimming pool, a gymnasium and ample parking.

Merano Tower also includes a basement level, ground floor and three podiums with 26 floors of residential apartments varying from studios, to one, two, and three-bedrooms, with units starting at AED575,000.  

Mohammed Tahaineh, senior vice president - Commercial, Damac Properties, said: “We are pleased with the contractors we have appointed and which represent a significant portion of the construction of Merano Tower, where we continue to make steady progress. We strive to appoint leading contractors and consultants in the industry with a proven track record in terms of quality of work and efficiency on delivery times.”

Related:

Stories

Dubai's Damac launches new app for investors

Will Damac's relationship with the Trump Organization pay off?

Damac rebrands flagship Trump golf homes project in Dubai

Property supply glut could give Dubai tenants upper hand in 2017

Galleries
In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

Revealed: The World's Richest Arabs 2016 - Construction and Property

Revealed: The World's Richest Arabs 2016 - Construction and Property

Companies

DAMAC Properties

Also in Construction

Dubai South finds place in world's best 5 communities

UAE's Dutco confirms end of JV with UK construction giant

Also in UAE

The yacht of your dreams: Mangusta Gran Sport 44 launched at Dubai Boat Show

24-carat gold menu is introduced in Dubai

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Gulf kingdom's biggest builder appears to have pulled back from...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking