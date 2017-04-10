Dubai's Damac awards deal for Akoya Oxygen villas

Developer says it has hired construction firm to build villas at Mulberry cluster in Dubailand mega project

  • Monday, 10 April 2017 2:23 PM

Dubai-based Damac Properties has awarded a contract worth AED58.4 million ($15.9 million) for the main structure works of villas at Mulberry cluster in its Akoya Oxygen development in Dubailand.

The main structure works contract has been awarded to Towers Technology Contracting Co – Dubai, the developer said in a statement.

The grading works, final design and mobilisation works at Mulberry cluster in Akoya Oxygen are all completed while engineering works and deep service works are in progress, Damac added.

Mohammed Tahaineh, senior vice president - Commercial, Damac Properties, said: “We are content with the pace of progress in development across the various clusters at AKOYA Oxygen. The contractors we appoint hold a proven track record characterised by quality work and timely delivery.

"We are confident that Towers Technology Contracting will deliver on our contractual agreement to complete the main structure works of the villas at Mulberry cluster in Akoya Oxygen in a timely manner, while maintaining quality standards.”

The development will include contemporary residential properties of various sizes surrounding an 18-hole championship golf course, along with an organic produce market, hydroponic café, luxury wellness centre, outdoor yoga enclave and retail outlets featuring well-known brands.

