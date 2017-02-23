Dubai's Damac launches new app for investors

Damac Properties has announced the launch of a new app providing real time share performance and related information for investors.

Available on Apple store and Google Play, Damac said its Investor Relations App will enhance the company’s communication with stakeholders on the go, with financial information available in an easy to navigate platform.

The Dubai-based developer added that it developed its new app with the global investor in mind, and is available in 17 languages including English, Arabic and simplified and traditional Chinese.

Features include historical data on share price, quarterly and annual financial reports, press releases, as well as disclosures.

Amr Aboushaban, head of Investor Relations, Damac Properties said: "The new digital tools allow investors to access Damac’s share performance as well as use interactive charts to display performance. Through this digital platform, we are pleased to enable shareholders to make informed investment decisions in their trading activity.”

As of December 31, Damac has delivered approximately 17,900 homes. The company has a development portfolio of over 44,000 units at various stages of progress and planning.