Dubai's Damac launches new app for investors

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Developer says Investor Relations App will enhance its communication with stakeholders on the go
Damac Properties has announced the launch of a new app providing real time share performance and related information for investors.
Available on Apple store and Google Play, Damac said its Investor Relations App will enhance the company’s communication with stakeholders on the go, with financial information available in an easy to navigate platform.
The Dubai-based developer added that it developed its new app with the global investor in mind, and is available in 17 languages including English, Arabic and simplified and traditional Chinese.
Features include historical data on share price, quarterly and annual financial reports, press releases, as well as disclosures.
Amr Aboushaban, head of Investor Relations, Damac Properties said: "The new digital tools allow investors to access Damac’s share performance as well as use interactive charts to display performance. Through this digital platform, we are pleased to enable shareholders to make informed investment decisions in their trading activity.”
As of December 31, Damac has delivered approximately 17,900 homes. The company has a development portfolio of over 44,000 units at various stages of progress and planning.
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
Was it planned? So lightly summoned. Generates a lot of free Dubai publicity moreThursday, 23 February 2017 12:41 PM - apple
Arriving in a red Bentley and going up the Burj Khalifa, you've absolutely nailed the 'cultural excursion' of Dubai. Way to go. moreThursday, 23 February 2017 8:42 AM - Fentoni
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
Just ponder over it for a moment; ethical leadership enhances the company’s reputation in the financial market and society at large. A solid reputation... moreThursday, 23 February 2017 8:44 AM - Kevin
Can't wait to pay 5% VAT on my DEWA housing fee - tax on tax!
more
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
Just ponder over it for a moment; ethical leadership enhances the company’s reputation in the financial market and society at large. A solid reputation... moreThursday, 23 February 2017 8:44 AM - Kevin
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules