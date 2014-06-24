Dubai's Damac launches sales of world's first Fendi villas

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
More than 30 luxury properties released in developer's Akoya project; prices start at $9.8m
Dubai-based Damac Properties said on Tuesday it has launched sales of the world's first Fendi-styled villas.
The 34 properties are located in a private-gated community in the 42 million square foot Akoya by Damac master development off Umm Suqeim Road in Dubai.
Each unit comes with interior designs and decor from the Italian fashion brand's Fendi Casa range.
The villas, which come with a starting price of AED36m ($9.8m) and will be ready in Q1 2017, have a prime location overlooking the Trump International Golf Club, Dubai. The villas vary in size from 7,900 sq ft to 16,767 sq ft, Damac said in a statement.
"These exclusive, limited edition, Fendi villas are being designed with only the most stylish and demanding clientele in mind," said Ziad El Chaar, managing director, Damac Properties.
"The creativity and elegance brought to life in the world's first Fendi villas take pride of place in one of the most desirable locations in Akoya by Damac. Given the limited number of villas available, combined with the response we have already seen since announcing this project, we expect these one-off, select designs to be very well received."
Damac Properties has a long-established collaboration with Fendi. The two companies are also collaborating on projects in Saudi Arabia and Dubai Marina in the UAE.
Damac Esclusiva Luxury Serviced Apartments, housed within a 150 metre high tower overlooking the Kingdom Tower in Riyadh, will provide refined luxurious interiors by the Italian fashion house for more than 100 luxury serviced hotel apartments.
The two companies are also partnering on the interiors for private apartments, on the top 40-storeys of Damac Heights, which looks out over the Palm Jumeirah.
Damac said it has delivered almost 10,000 units to date and currently has a development portfolio of over 25,000 units at various stages of progress and planning as of March 31.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules