Dubai’s Damac offers free BMW with each purchase during Ramadan

Dubai developer Damac Properties has announced it will give away a luxury BMW luxury car with each unit purchased during Ramadan as part of its special promotion during the holy month.

Customers signing on the dotted line for a property will be presented with a luxury car, including the BMW 520i and the BMW 320i and the promotion extends outside the UAE to buyers from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, who will be able to take collection of the vehicles in their home country.

“Damac Properties has always been known for leading the market with attractive offers on luxury projects at key times of the year,” said Ziad El Chaar, Managing Director, Damac Properties. “Overseas investors in particular are always looking for that something extra to catch their attention; something special, when investing in Dubai real estate.”

The promotion will be offered for units in projects in the Burj Area, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Village, and the 42 million sq ft master development, AKOYA by Damac until July 31, 2014.

Earlier this year, Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar hit out at developers who offer free cars with apartment purchases, saying it is “unethical” and that the Dubai government should look into the practice.

In an interview published in Arabian Business, the Emaar chairman, who did not name any specific developers or offers, said: “I guess I want the customer, especially those overseas, to be careful who they deal with. I worry about these investors from abroad who buy an apartment and they promise them a plane or a car or whatever. In my opinion this is just so unethical... I do proper business every day, I think what others do, it’s a matter for the government to look into.”