Dubai's Damac offers free BMW with each purchase during Ramadan

The special promotion during the holy month extends to buyers outside the UAE

By Staff writer
  Wednesday, 9 July 2014
Dubai developer Damac Properties has announced it will give away a luxury BMW luxury car with each unit purchased during Ramadan as part of its special promotion during the holy month.

Customers signing on the dotted line for a property will be presented with a luxury car, including the BMW 520i and the BMW 320i and the promotion extends outside the UAE to buyers from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, who will be able to take collection of the vehicles in their home country.

“Damac Properties has always been known for leading the market with attractive offers on luxury projects at key times of the year,” said Ziad El Chaar, Managing Director, Damac Properties. “Overseas investors in particular are always looking for that something extra to catch their attention; something special, when investing in Dubai real estate.”

The promotion will be offered for units in projects in the Burj Area, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Village, and the 42 million sq ft master development, AKOYA by Damac until July 31, 2014.

Earlier this year, Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar hit out at developers who offer free cars with apartment purchases, saying it is “unethical” and that the Dubai government should look into the practice.

In an interview published in Arabian Business, the Emaar chairman, who did not name any specific developers or offers, said: “I guess I want the customer, especially those overseas, to be careful who they deal with. I worry about these investors from abroad who buy an apartment and they promise them a plane or a car or whatever. In my opinion this is just so unethical... I do proper business every day, I think what others do, it’s a matter for the government to look into.”

Posted by: Simon Friday, 11 July 2014 2:32 PM[UAE] - Dubai

I always liked DAMACs marketing strap-line: "Redefining Trust".

I think it spells out exactly what DAMAC are all about...but not in the sense the company intended.

They redefined the word 'trust'...in the sense that they took the 'Trust' of their clients and disregarded it completely!

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Lee Friday, 11 July 2014 9:45 AM[UAE] - Hong Kong

wasn't we here in 2008?? it doesn't look as if anybody learned from the last crash. People are back to buying poorly built second rate homes (which are even worse built this time round since most of the western experts never came back) for stupid money. Sure there is jobs in Dubai again but the money is not what it was before and hardly enough to justify the high living costs. Nothing has changed Dubai is what it always was. Don't get me wrong i loved the place and had some of the happiest times in my life there but its so obviously going to crash again and this time will there be the ability to pick up the pieces??

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Ulevpri Thursday, 10 July 2014 8:40 PM[UAE] - UAE

@Sam, I was working for Damac and it's Management, so don't tell wrong stories! Your comment confirms only, that the prices of Damac properties are granting a ridiculous profit which allows this company to "gift" a car... In the end of the day, the customer is paying for the car in one way or the other..
And yes, this company is a "non respectful" company and is only spending the minimum required on its projects, to come along with its requirements as per the London Share Market... Luxury and the name of this company are definitely two things which shouldn't be mentioned in one sentence!

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Sam Thursday, 10 July 2014 4:20 PM[UAE] - U.A.E.

Dear Ahmad ,please check your info before publishing things like that ,your comment is full of wrong information ,there is many facts and numbers you can check online and from DLD to see that Damac is not a "non respectful company"
Dear Ulevpri , the prices in this promotion are the same prices as before the promotion ,so the car is FREE ,and you can check on this matter too .

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Ahmad Nasser Thursday, 10 July 2014 3:20 PM[UAE] - seven Days

DAMAC in advertisement company.. they didn't have any engineer.. they just collect money from investor in off plan projects & hired contractor company to build.. after few years in handover you will find complete different project than what you deal.. & you have to pay full amount with fines & cases with non respectful company.
before you buy off plan unit, go to the previews projects and see the bad Quality & talk to the investor to get the feedback..
Never to sigh any unfair contact because you are the loser By low.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

