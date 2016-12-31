Dubai's Damac unveils new villas in Akoya Oxygen project

Damac Properties has unveiled Akoya Play, a collection of 3-bedroom villas in an international golf community set around a one-of-a-kind water park in Dubai.

Located at Akoya Oxygen master development, Akoya Play went on sale in Dubai on Wednesday, the developer said.

The new homes are priced at AED1,050,000 with a payment plan spanning three and a half years, Damac added in a statement.

Niall McLoughlin, senior vice president, Damac Properties, said: “Sitting on a quiet enclave within the Akoya Oxygen community, Akoya Play offers a harmonious and enriching community living experience that sets the bar higher for Dubai’s vibrant luxury living landscape."

Akoya Oxygen is a 55 million sq ft master development that will showcase one of the greenest living spaces in Dubai and is home to the 18-hole championship golf course by Tiger Woods Design.

The new launch comes just days after Damac Properties unveiled MOD, a collection of townhouses in the heart of Akoya Oxygen.

The developer said that the MOD townhouses, which went on sale last week, are priced at AED595,000 with payment over three years.