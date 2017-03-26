Dubai's Danube launches new $81m homes project

|Home
"This is our eighth realty project and I am extremely happy to see how far we have come in such a short span"
Danube Properties has launched a new AED300 million ($81.6 million) real estate project called Resortz in Dubai’s Arjaan neighbourhood.
The project was unveiled by Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, who said Resortz will span an area of more than four acres and offer 419 apartments, ranging from studio to three-bedroom apartments and retail units.
It will also feature a resort-style swimming pool and a central dome, which resembles the Duomo in Florence, a statement said.
“This is our eighth realty project and I am extremely happy to see how far we have come in such a short span," Sajan said, "Through our new project, we wanted to offer a vibrant lifestyle to potential customers by recreating a resort and giving residents a feeling of relaxation and comfort."
He added that Resortz also offers a health club, squash court, barbecue deck, jogging track and a multi-purpose room.
Recently, Danube Properties announced the sell-out of the Miraclz project in the presence of Sushmita Sen, who is the brand ambassador of Danube Group.
Danube Properties's AED2.2 billion portfolio is currently under construction, with the handover of the first project, Dreamz, scheduled to start soon.
