Dubai's Danube turns developer with $136m project

Building materials supplier launches Dreamz townhouses at Al Furjan

By Michael Fahy
  • Thursday, 12 June 2014 12:02 PM
Danube chairman and founder Rizwan Sajan

Danube chairman and founder Rizwan Sajan

Dubai-based building materials giant Danube Group has taken its first foray into the property development market with the launch of a $136mn residential project.

The Dreamz By Danube project will contain 175 three- and four-bed townhouses within the Al Furjan community.

The company said the townhouses will be between 2,500-3,000 square feet (232-279 sqm) in size and will start in price from $680,000.

Construction of the properties will start soon and the project will complete in 2016.

Danube chairman and founder Rizwan Sajan said the launch of his new Danube Properties business came "following a careful study of the needs of the UAE’s property market".

“Being in the building material business, we will be able to offer the best prices and that value will be offered to the customer.

“The move is also a reflection of our firm commitment to the UAE market, where we are re-investing our hard-earned resources to help the real estate market expand further.”

The project was launched at Dubai's Grand Hyatt hotel at an event attended by Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who is an ambassador for the Danube brand.

Related:

Stories

Developer to launch sales at new $95m Dubai communities

Al Furjan home prices rise 26% despite flooding

Nakheel says $215m Al Furjan plots booked

Dubai says speculators not driving real estate growth

Dubai's Damac launches first units on Akoya Drive project

UAE's Aldar says mulling 20 new development projects

Emaar to launch phase 2 of Downtown Dubai project

Galleries
Revealed: Dubai's doppelganger designs

Revealed: Dubai's doppelganger designs

Also in Property

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Dubai rents, sales prices continue to fall in November

Also in UAE

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Jean Pierce Wednesday, 18 June 2014 6:33 PM[UAE] - Dubai

I think they have no option but to get into real estate since they need somewhere to dispose all the rubbish that they import from China. I can just see loads of unsold tiles, pipes and fittings going into these villas. I'm pretty sure someone who buys will need to gut their entire house and rework the interiors. I live in a house that was fitted with stuff from them and its appalling how bad it is after a year of use.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: curiousone Thursday, 12 June 2014 8:07 PM[UAE] - Canada

I have bought a land to build a villa in Furjan and Nakheel has recently told me that the infrastructure will not be finished for another 2 years. So if they say 2 years, I would automatically assume 3 years. So my question here is how Danube is going to deliver in 2016?

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

1
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking