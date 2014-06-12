Dubai's Danube turns developer with $136m project

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Building materials supplier launches Dreamz townhouses at Al Furjan
Dubai-based building materials giant Danube Group has taken its first foray into the property development market with the launch of a $136mn residential project.
The Dreamz By Danube project will contain 175 three- and four-bed townhouses within the Al Furjan community.
The company said the townhouses will be between 2,500-3,000 square feet (232-279 sqm) in size and will start in price from $680,000.
Construction of the properties will start soon and the project will complete in 2016.
Danube chairman and founder Rizwan Sajan said the launch of his new Danube Properties business came "following a careful study of the needs of the UAE’s property market".
“Being in the building material business, we will be able to offer the best prices and that value will be offered to the customer.
“The move is also a reflection of our firm commitment to the UAE market, where we are re-investing our hard-earned resources to help the real estate market expand further.”
The project was launched at Dubai's Grand Hyatt hotel at an event attended by Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who is an ambassador for the Danube brand.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules