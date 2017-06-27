Dubai's DEWA awards deal for $67.5m water network extension

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority says 40km of water pipelines will be added under new contract

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 27 June 2017 7:32 PM
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has awarded a contract to supply, extend and commission 40km of water pipelines, at a total cost of AED248 million ($67.5 million).

The project includes the extension of main water pipes of up along Al Qudra Street and the Dubai to Al Ain highway to increase water-flow capacity and provide water, where needed, to development projects in these areas.

In addition, there will be a pipeline along Emirates Road to increase the water-flow capacity of Khawaneej 2 and additional pipelines in other parts of Dubai to increase water flow in emergencies, said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.

The project also includes a remote control and monitoring systems, which allow the continuous control of the main water transport network, Al Tayer added in a statement.

The time required to implement the project is 30 months, said Al Tayer.

He added: “The project includes several sites for connecting main transmission pipelines, to increase water flow, ensure the continuity of water access, and raise pressure in the network to keep pace with the increasing demand for water in those areas, according to planning approvals.

“This supports our ambitious strategy and plans to meet the needs of the comprehensive development of electricity and water for the Dubai Plan 2021, and meets the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency, to meet customer demand.

"We to working to increase production and improve operational efficiencies, and increase the flow of water in several parts of Dubai, and as a contingency against any emergencies. This contributes to the advancement of sustainable development.”

