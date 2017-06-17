Dubai's DEWA hires firm for $520m hydroelectric plant

French energy giant EDF is appointed as consultant for Hatta Dam hydroelectric power station project

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 17 June 2017 1:06 AM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has awarded the AED58 million consultancy contract to French energy giant EDF for a hydroelectric power station at Hatta Dam.

The AED1.92 billion ($520 million) project is the first of its kind in the Gulf, with a total capacity of 250MW, and is expected to last between 60 to 80 years.

The consultancy contract covers design, hydro-geological, geological, environmental, geotechnical, and deep excavation studies, a statement said.

It also includes consultancy on deep-water tunnel designs, the dam and hydroelectric power station, the tender for material supply, supervision of construction work, site installation, on-site testing and commissioning.

“The hydroelectric plant is part of the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said DEWA will build the hydroelectric power station to generate electricity, by making use of the existing water stored in the Hatta Dam, which can store up to 1,716 million gallons, and an upper reservoir that will be built in the mountain that can store up to 880 million gallons.

The upper reservoir will be 300 metres above the dam level. During off-peak hours, turbines that use clean and cheap solar energy will pump water from the lower dam to the upper reservoir.

During peak-load hours, when production costs are high, turbines operated by the speed of waterfall from the upper reservoir will be used to generate electricity and connect it to DEWA’s grid.

The statement said the efficiency of power production will reach 90 percent with a 90-second response to demand for electricity.

Related:

Stories

Dubai's DEWA inks $460m power stations deal

Dubai receives bids for fourth phase of giant solar park

Canadian firm wins supply deal for Dubai's giant solar park

Dubai's DEWA picks Spanish firm for key $217m power deal

Companies

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

EDF

Also in Energy

Financing complete on phase 3 of Dubai's giant solar park

Energy prices could soar on prolonged Gulf crisis, say analysts

Also in UAE

Dubai emerges as one of world's top choices for international meetings

Developer Ellington launches third project in Dubai

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Saudi Arabia has long toyed with the renewable energy sector...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking