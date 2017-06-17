Dubai's DEWA hires firm for $520m hydroelectric plant

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has awarded the AED58 million consultancy contract to French energy giant EDF for a hydroelectric power station at Hatta Dam.

The AED1.92 billion ($520 million) project is the first of its kind in the Gulf, with a total capacity of 250MW, and is expected to last between 60 to 80 years.

The consultancy contract covers design, hydro-geological, geological, environmental, geotechnical, and deep excavation studies, a statement said.

It also includes consultancy on deep-water tunnel designs, the dam and hydroelectric power station, the tender for material supply, supervision of construction work, site installation, on-site testing and commissioning.

“The hydroelectric plant is part of the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said DEWA will build the hydroelectric power station to generate electricity, by making use of the existing water stored in the Hatta Dam, which can store up to 1,716 million gallons, and an upper reservoir that will be built in the mountain that can store up to 880 million gallons.

The upper reservoir will be 300 metres above the dam level. During off-peak hours, turbines that use clean and cheap solar energy will pump water from the lower dam to the upper reservoir.

During peak-load hours, when production costs are high, turbines operated by the speed of waterfall from the upper reservoir will be used to generate electricity and connect it to DEWA’s grid.

The statement said the efficiency of power production will reach 90 percent with a 90-second response to demand for electricity.