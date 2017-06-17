Dubai's DEWA hires firm for $520m hydroelectric plant

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
French energy giant EDF is appointed as consultant for Hatta Dam hydroelectric power station project
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has awarded the AED58 million consultancy contract to French energy giant EDF for a hydroelectric power station at Hatta Dam.
The AED1.92 billion ($520 million) project is the first of its kind in the Gulf, with a total capacity of 250MW, and is expected to last between 60 to 80 years.
The consultancy contract covers design, hydro-geological, geological, environmental, geotechnical, and deep excavation studies, a statement said.
It also includes consultancy on deep-water tunnel designs, the dam and hydroelectric power station, the tender for material supply, supervision of construction work, site installation, on-site testing and commissioning.
“The hydroelectric plant is part of the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said DEWA will build the hydroelectric power station to generate electricity, by making use of the existing water stored in the Hatta Dam, which can store up to 1,716 million gallons, and an upper reservoir that will be built in the mountain that can store up to 880 million gallons.
The upper reservoir will be 300 metres above the dam level. During off-peak hours, turbines that use clean and cheap solar energy will pump water from the lower dam to the upper reservoir.
During peak-load hours, when production costs are high, turbines operated by the speed of waterfall from the upper reservoir will be used to generate electricity and connect it to DEWA’s grid.
The statement said the efficiency of power production will reach 90 percent with a 90-second response to demand for electricity.
Congratulations Mam.... moreThursday, 15 June 2017 1:17 PM - Shanthi Subramanian
The nature of commentary about the real estate markets is puzzling to say the least. However, it is heartening to see that the data is showing a sustained... moreMonday, 12 June 2017 1:19 PM - Ahmad Ansari
from today on i have decided to stop drinking soft drinks. i won't let them benefit from me. moreMonday, 12 June 2017 1:16 PM - raww
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
No way they can compete with Amazon...they just don't have the resources, expertise, technology, funding, know how, logistics , economies of scale to compare... moreThursday, 25 May 2017 9:12 AM - Jodi Capella
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules