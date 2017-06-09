Dubai's DEWA inks $460m power stations deal

Dubai's state utility company has signed a AED1.7 billion ($460 million) operating plant service agreement with Siemens to maintain vital power services in the emirate.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said in a statement that it has signed a 12-year deal with the German company.

The contract includes providing maintenance, spare parts and gas turbine rehabilitation for the second phase of K-Station at Jebel Ali Power and Desalination Station, and the third phase of H-Station at the Al Aweer Power Station.

DEWA also said it has extended the long term maintenance plan for seven more years, for the second phase of L-Station.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said that the contract contributes to efficiency and quality improvements, cost reduction, and the efficient operation of DEWA’s power plants.

It also obliges Siemens to provide specialist personnel, and all the equipment and spare parts for the maintenance of these turbines and generators.